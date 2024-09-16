How is it that someone describing themselves as “a physician in practice with multiple jobs” is allowed to give medical advice and promote Intravenous Injection of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), given the clear and present danger?

A quick look at US FAERS reveals 21 Deaths, 151 Serious cases from a total of 214 reports for DMSO itself, a substance that I handled with extreme caution in the laboratory. The number of Deaths will be under-reported because there is folklore claiming its is safe and the fact that it is frequently used as a solvent for other drugs.

There is strong evidence that DMSO acts in Synergy to enhance the toxicity of other drugs such as Trametinib.

Deaths from Trametinib by itself amount to 858 from 5, 563 cases, but in combination with DMSO, FAERS lists 3,756 Dead People from 14,933 cases.

The neurotoxic effects of DMSO have been reported in Humans, Dogs, Zebrafish, Fruit Fly and various cell lines with epigenetic mechanisms understood, as shown in this Figure from a study in infant Male Rats by Rabow and coworkers in 2021.

In the following I list a sample of papers that deal with just the Neurotoxic effects of DMSO.

Damage to the Eyes, Peripheral Nerves and other organs is also widely reported.