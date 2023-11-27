Geoff Pain PhD

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Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Nov 27, 2023

I discussed antiphospholipid syndrome in my today post - it is on the livestream yesterday by McCairn and Rixey - biowarfare research, mycoplasmas, Gulf War Syndrome. https://open.substack.com/pub/denutrients/p/mccairn-and-rixey-biowarfare-livestream?r=os7nw&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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