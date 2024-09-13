Just a quick post for Friday the 13th.

Deaths from different Covid10 Jab brands by year in US FAERS.

Please click images to expand.

AstraZeneca

48 Deaths from 1,729 reports

Janssen

17 Deaths from 413 reports

Moderna

18 Deaths from 279 reports

Pfizer

Tozinameran

516 Deaths from 6,567 cases

Comirnaty

385 Deaths from 2,831 cases

984 Dead People recorded in the wrong place

Of course I think others have posted about this tragic hiding of Jab victims in FAERS, so please send me links to their latest analysis.