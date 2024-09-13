Deaths from Covid19 Jabs Hidden in FAERS should have gone to VAERS
So it looks like medicos and others did not know where to report Deaths as the Jabbing Frenzy was Mandated.
Just a quick post for Friday the 13th.
Deaths from different Covid10 Jab brands by year in US FAERS.
AstraZeneca
48 Deaths from 1,729 reports
Janssen
17 Deaths from 413 reports
Moderna
18 Deaths from 279 reports
Pfizer
Tozinameran
516 Deaths from 6,567 cases
Comirnaty
385 Deaths from 2,831 cases
984 Dead People recorded in the wrong place
Of course I think others have posted about this tragic hiding of Jab victims in FAERS, so please send me links to their latest analysis.
You're too kind Geoff, I believe they misplaced the reports so they wouldn't draw attention from the regulators. I'm a crane operator and in 2021 I was well aware of the limitations of adverse event reporting.
They know and they're complicit.