Wikipedia gives much usful information on the Czech Republic Covid19 timeline, Mask and Jab Mandates and Lockdowns.

Let’s start by looking at Covid19 Cases and Deaths in Czechia over time.

First death reported: a 95-year-old man on 22 March 2020.

Pfizer looked at the spread of Covid19 in Czechia compared to the rest of the world to 16 January 2022.

and update to 5 April 2022.

We can see that Czechia suffered a much higher Covid19 Mortality rate than UK or Europe.

Jab brands used in Czechia

Now we can compare all the diferent Covid19 Jab Brands used in Czechia versus Europe over time. We see Pfizer dominated with about 10 times the number of Jabbees compared to Moderna.

We see 14 different brands were used, but Pfizer dominated the market from the very beginning.

We can look at Pfizer’s own records of its jabs from their Periodic Safety Update Reports. To 18 December 2021 we see the age distribution and this will include people multiply jabbed with the vulnerable elderly given priority.

An update in PSUR3 to 18 June 2022 for Dose 3 in Czechia

Note no 4th Doses had been given.

Pfizer serious summarized case numbers for Czechia in its PSUR1

Anaphylactic reaction 16

VAED 2

Vaccination failure 4

Cardiovascular AESIs 9

COVID-19 AESIs 17

Facial Paralysis 2

Immune-Mediated/Autoimmune

AESIs 16

Musculoskeletal AESIs 32

Other 76

Respiratory AESIs 3

Medication error 87

Pfizer serious summarized case numbers for Czechia in it PSUR2

Myocarditis 10

pericarditis 2

Cardiovascular AESIs 253

Hepatic AESIs 10

Musculoskeletal AESIs 1048

Neurological AESIs 63

Other AESIs 1655

Patients with Comorbidities 1788

Use in Immunocompromised Patients 499

Use in Frail Patients with Comorbidities 1058

Adverse Reactions to Pfizer higher than expected by March 2021

An early survey of Healthcare workers in Czechia reported higher than expected Adverse Reactions.

Here is their Table 6 showing Adverse Reactions.

Healthy Vaccinee Effect (HVE)

In May 2024 an analysis of 2 sets of Czech Health Records January 2021-December 2022 showed that Jab effcacy had been overestimated due to the HVE.

For example, the authors state:

Figure 1 shows the all-cause mortality, not COVID-related mortality. Since only approx. 14% of all deaths over the study period were COVID-related (37,000 out of 269,000 deaths) it was impossible for the vaccine to have had such an effect on all-cause mortality. The findings become even more paradoxical when periods of high and low COVID intensity are analyzed separately (Figure 2).

Here is their Figure 2.

VAERS reports from Czechia

As you might recall the EU demanded details of VAERS reports delete details but I have preserved some. Here is a small sample with collected symptoms:

Janssen VAERS

VAERS : 1976571

23-year-old breastfeeding Jabbed 15 Nov 2021

Influenza like illness, Maternal exposure during breast feeding, Pyrexia

VAERS : 1976573

36-year-old Jabbed 24 Nov 2021

flu-like symptoms (chills, shivering, fever, muscle and joint pain), inspiratory pain, left shoulder pain at the site of vaccination, tingling sensation in left side extremities, diarrhoea, strange feeling in left side extremities, and head pain patient recovered from flu-like symptoms, and inspiratory pain on 27-NOV-2021, shoulder pain on NOV-2021, diarrhoea on 01-DEC-2021, and head pain on 30-NOV-2021, recovered with sequelae from tingling of extremity on 03-DEC-2021, had not recovered from feeling strange, and the outcome of exposure during breast feeding was not reported.

Pfizer VAERS Czechia

VAERS : 0971334

41-year-old female Jabbed 11 Jan 2021

15 Minutes after Jab

the patient experienced sensation of numbness spreading to the neck, breathing difficulty, felt faint, strong anxiety, tingling of extremities, weakness, nausea, tingling of left arm, hyperventilation and jaw stiffness sensation.

Anaphylactic reaction, Anxiety, Asthenia, Blood pressure increased, Blood pressure measurement, Dizziness, Dyspnoea, Erythema, Heart rate, Hyperventilation, Hypoaesthesia, Joint stiffness, Nausea, Oxygen saturation, Paraesthesia

VAERS : 0994410

19-year-old female Jabbed 14 January 2021

The patient experienced collapse - anaphylactic reaction to the vaccine in the morning on the following day after the vaccination

Afterwards, she was suffered sleepiness. 4 days after the Jab she suffered from headache and rhinitis.

Anaphylactic reaction, Body temperature, COVID-19, Circulatory collapse, Drug ineffective, Headache, Pyrexia, Rhinorrhoea,

SARS-CoV-2 test, Somnolence

VAERS : 1001723

54-year-old female Jabbed 6 January 2021.

Same day allergic reaction or neurasthenia -

sudden development of palpitation, chest pressure, syncope, increased perspiration, peripheral coldness, tongue tingling, throat constriction, dry mouth, lower limbs tremor, urticaria on the chest and neck. Lab test was performed on 06Jan2021 with following pathological findings: blood potassium: hypokalaemia 3.3 mmol/L, serum glucose: hyperglycaemia 6.8 mmol/L, leukocyte count: leukocytosis 10.9 x10^9/l. The patient was hospitalized for allergic reaction, neurasthenia, palpitation, chest pressure, syncope, tongue tingling, throat constriction.

Asthenia, Blood glucose, Blood potassium, Chest discomfort, Dry mouth, Hyperglycaemia, Hyperhidrosis, Hypersensitivity, Hypokalaemia, Leukocytosis, Palpitations, Paraesthesia oral, Peripheral coldness, Syncope, Throat tightness, Tremor, Urticaria, White blood cell count

Moderna VAERS Czechia

I have not extracted any Moderna cases yet.

I will add more material and other links as I find them and look forward to your comments.