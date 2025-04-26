We know Asbestos causes Cancer and that SV40 is thought to be a co-carcinogen.

The US Government Toxicogenomics Database links Asbestosis, Mesothelioma and Colon Cancer to activation of TLR2 that interacts with Endotoxin detector and responder TLR4.

Lang Hancock

The Rinehart wealth is built on mineral mining by her father Lang Hancock.

Many people focus on the Hancock Iron Ore exploitation, but he cleverly leveraged profits from his Asbestos mines to grow his wealth because it returned a much higher profit per ton.

In April 1985 Lang Hancock and the Romanian Government announced an Iron Ore joint venture at Marandoo in the Pilbara.

When I was researching Deaths in the Western Australian Bauxite and Alumina workers, I found the Mines Department staff were very helpful directing me to relevant reports.

Here is part of a table from their 1950 report showing Lang Hancock Asbestos mine production.

Hancock didn’t always know what he was mining

Interesting detail in the 1950 report shows Hancock’s Nunyerry mine in West Pilbara reported extraction of Chrysotile (White Asbestos) and Tremolite, but Mines Department testing showed that 1 ton of the latter was actually Anthophyllite.

Asbestos Colon Cancer Deaths

The AIRC provides useful data for those interested in Evidence pointing to Causation.

Asbestos-Cement products - Pipes and Sheets

Mainly Chrysotile Asbestos was used in Water Pipes and Roof Sheeting, and also is commonly found under the eaves and is responsible for ongoing Colon Cancer Deaths in Australia.

Chrysotile asbestos is now banned in more than 50 countries.

There is a National Strategic Plan for “Management and Awareness”, but most politicians or political candidates would not know.

Lang Hancock Asbestos Kill Denier

Having profited immensely from his workers, Lang was not keen on compensating them when they were dying of Asbestos diseases, as found in AI assisted googling.

Lang Hancock, a figure associated with Wittenoom's asbestos mining history, denied responsibility for asbestos-related illnesses, claiming other causes existed, and notably stated that he had not been affected. This stance contrasted with the many workers and residents of Wittenoom who suffered from asbestosis and mesothelioma, a tragic consequence of the mining activities

How many people are dying each year?

Blue Mountains Asbestos Scandal

Much of the dreadful truth about Asbestos Death risks is hidden. Occasionally whistleblowers release damning reports as happened in 2017 where Local Government Councils were involved in dealing with the huge costs.

Fluoridation Enhances Asbestos Pipe Shedding

I have been asking Questions about this since 2018.

