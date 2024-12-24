Which Polio vaccine were you given?

I suspect my Blood would test positive for SV40.

Although I am Covid19 unjabbed it would come from the contaminated Salk Polio vaccine.

First the official biography of Heather Cook - Five Eyes Operative

ACIC CEO Heather Cook is a career intelligence professional with more than 33 years' experience. She started her career as an intelligence officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service before moving to Australia in 1995 to take up a role in Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO). Heather has worked across a broad range of operational, analytical, and strategy areas, as well as working at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet as a senior policy adviser in the Defence, Intelligence and Security Branch of the International Division. Heather was promoted into the SES in 2004 and served in a variety of senior roles before being appointed Deputy Director-General of ASIO in 2015. Heather spent 7 years leading the delivery of its intelligence mission and supporting capabilities. Heather has enjoyed supporting the broader work of the national security community including as a member of the Distinguished Advisors panel at the National Security College (NSC) at Australian National University where she was a guest presenter and mentored emerging leaders on NSC Executive Development programs. Heather has a strong interest in corporate governance and has served as a Company Director in the private sector.

Australian Institute of Criminology

The Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) is Australia’s national research and knowledge centre on crime and justice, compiling trend data and disseminating research and policy advice. The AIC informs crime and justice policy and practice in Australia by undertaking, funding and disseminating policy-relevant research of national significance, by generating a crime and justice evidence base, and by establishing a national knowledge centre.

The Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) is part of the Attorney-General's Portfolio and accountable to the Attorney-General (currently Mark Dreyfus KC).

