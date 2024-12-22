Searching my hard disk for something Christmassy, the first to pop up was this old item from my friend in Slovenia noting the Power of One Person, namely Sussan Ley MP, to order Mandatory Poisoning of Christmas Island Drinking Water.

I recommend you follow turizemptuj on X.

turizemptuj does deep dives into Mandatory Poisoning, then applies his artistic skill with his Thinking Cap on, hoping to catch the eye of anyone who pauses long enough to share his message. He is also on top of developments in Fluoride Epigenetics.

Note the reference to the Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies Advisory Committee of Western Australia recommendation to poison as many citizens as possible to help Wesfarmers profit from their Phosphate Fertilizer plant Industrial waste.

This is their storage tank in Western Australia showing the emergency shower and eyewash and Hydrogen Fluoride Gas monitor to detect leaks to air and groundwater.

I have not confirmed where Christmas Island currently sources its Fluoride Industrial Waste, so please let me know if you find out.

Read more about Sussan Ley if you have the stomach for it.