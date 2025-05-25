Much discussion of mad “cures” claimed for swallowed Bleach recently.

I recommend you read Trial Site News ongoing battle with Pierre Kory and you can follow discussion on X.

See my earlier post on Chlorine Dioxide.

I searched US Government FAERS system which was last updated on 31 March 2025.

When using a ridiculously overpriced “Kit” to make your fresh poison, have a good read in relation to “Informed Consent” if you are part of a user pays Off Label Trial.

The Kit illustrated above uses Hydrochloric Acid, essential to life and found in your stomach, and the oxidant Sodium Chlorite, which I used as a child to make explosives.

The Chlorine Dioxide generated was tried as Rocket Fuel by French and British weapons developers, but I digress.

FAERS Harms

My FAERS search did not find the product mentioned in the Trial Site News article, but did turn up some interesting data where Citric Acid was used to do the reaction.

Here is the chart for Citric Acid and Sodium Chlorite that put 11 people into Coma!

Note also the other reactions and percentage of 11 cases.

Somnolence 11 100.00%

Pneumonia Aspiration 11 100.00%

Gastrooesophageal Reflux Disease 11 100.00%

Coma 11 100.00%

Off Label Use 7 63.64%

Incorrect Route Of Product Administration 7 63.64%

Underdose 6 54.55% ???

Please click to enlarge to see how FAERS displays data.

They also allow you to download Excel Spreadsheets so you can delve deeper.

Chlorine Dioxide Deaths at FAERS

I found 2 Deaths from Chlorine Dioxide to 31 March 2025.

The Harms with percentages from 14 cases were:

Dry Mouth 3 21.43%

Dysgeusia 2 14.29%

Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy 2 14.29%

Oral Discomfort 2 14.29%

Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome 2 14.29%

Chills 1 7.14%

Asthenia 1 7.14%

Dizziness 1 7.14%

Pain 1 7.14%

Product Quality Issue 1 7.14%

Headache 1 7.14%

Throat Irritation 1 7.14%

Anxiety 1 7.14%

Brain Fog 1 7.14%

Weight Decreased 1 7.14%

Confusional State 1 7.14%

Abdominal Pain Upper 1 7.14%

Gastrointestinal Disorder 1 7.14%

White Blood Cell Count Decreased 1 7.14%

Colon Cancer 1 7.14%

Dyspepsia 1 7.14%

Product Use In Unapproved Indication 1 7.14%

Thinking Abnormal 1 7.14%

Hypoaesthesia Oral 1 7.14%

Burning Sensation 1 7.14%

Tic 1 7.14%

Stomatitis 1 7.14%

Haemolytic Anaemia 1 7.14%

As Trial Site News says - Caveat Emptor