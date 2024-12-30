As a child chemist, I read about the free radical Chlorine Dioxide before cautiously making it in a well ventilated area - outside in the garden.

The colour of this Deadly Gas is appealing, leading dupes to swallow its solution.

Photo credit.

As a Gas, it is Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health at a concentration of 5 parts per million.

Many case reports are in languages other than English, so I will start with a few of the most thorough investigations.

Fatal Intestinal Perforation from Chlorine Dioxide

A case report and Autopsy from Mexico of a 65-year-old male patient, who sought medical care with a 1-week history of Abdominal Pain, Nausea, Vomiting, and Melena (black, tarry stool that's caused by Internal Bleeding) on two occasions in 24 hours.

“the patient referred ingestion of chlorine dioxide in the last 9 months as a preventive therapy for coronavirus disease, with a gradual increase in the dose until reaching the consumption of 10 ml per day, diluted in 1 L of water and ingested in a period of 8 hours.”

Small bowel resected segment (jejunum) measuring 40.0 cm. Full thickness necrosis and perforation in the anti-mesenteric area is evident (A). Jejunal perforation with regular edges measuring 1.0 × 1.0 cm (B)

Brain Damage by Chlorine Dioxide

Nice study of non-Fatal case of a 61-year-old man rescued in Spain after swallowing the poison and suffering Cerebral Oedema and Intracranial Hypertension with Bradypsychia (slowness of thought), Derealisation, Irritability and Anxiety, Dehydration of his Skin and Mucosa.

Chlorine Dioxide was studied in Rat pups by the USEPA in 1990. Many animals died immediately after dosing. Survivors suffered reduced body and Brain weight.

In 1992 the USEPA studied subchronic toxicities of Chlorine Dioxide, Sodium Chlorite, Sodium Chlorate and mono Chloramine in African Green Monkeys (Cercopithecus aethiops).

The only unexpected and significant toxic effect (based on previous animal studies) was elicited by Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) this chemical inhibited thyroid metabolism in the animals at a dose of ca. 9.0 mg/kg/day

During Monkey experiments

“200 mg/l exposure, Erythema and Ulceration of the Oral Mucosa, Mucous Nasal discharge and Avoidance of drinking water by the animals was observed.” the high dose study was terminated after one week because some of the animals showed signs of Dehydration and Azotemia

Poor suffering Monkeys!

Chlorine Dioxide Cancer Risk via Chloroform

Interesting study from Bangladesh measuring Chloroform in drinking water supplies.

Please let me know if you would like me to expand this article in the New Year.