Candace Owens goes to High Court of Australia
Refused an entry visa in late 2024, the TWC Contagion Kit seller case might be heard soon. But what are the arguments being used by Lawyers on both sides ?
Will it proceed if there is a Caretaker Government after the Federal Election is called?
Unfortunately the High Court is charging dollars I can’t afford to buy access to the documents.1 Note that Farmer is her married surname.2
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
If any kind reader is willing to get them, I would appreciate knowing what is inside.
Candace Owens is taking Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and others to the High Court, as reported in The Epoch Times, unfortunately behind a paywall.3
Here are some news snips relevant to the case.
Respected Journalist Frank Chung wrote about Candace Owens in 2021.4
New subscribers might be interested in Candace Owens selling Contagion Kits claiming to protect you against Bird Flu and other nasty infections.5
According to a post on X, Candace Owens is represented by Gillis Delaney Lawyers, the same lawyers who represented Lisa Wilkinson in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against her and Network 10.6
I will update this article when more details of the case emerge.
https://dls.hcourt.gov.au/static/bpublicaccessdocument
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candace_Owens
Monica O’Shea. 13 February 2025. https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/candace-owens-takes-australia-to-high-court-over-visa-ban-5809279
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/covid-19-coronavirus-conservative-host-candace-owens-calls-for-us-to-invade-australia-to-free-people-from-tyranny/EANSZ4SWDBEWVPWYWHJN6LIDOQ/
https://x.com/ExposingNV/status/1869985406848250367
can you put up a link to help us initially find this High Court stuff