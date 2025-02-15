Will it proceed if there is a Caretaker Government after the Federal Election is called?

Unfortunately the High Court is charging dollars I can’t afford to buy access to the documents. Note that Farmer is her married surname.

If any kind reader is willing to get them, I would appreciate knowing what is inside.

Candace Owens is taking Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and others to the High Court, as reported in The Epoch Times, unfortunately behind a paywall.

Here are some news snips relevant to the case.

Respected Journalist Frank Chung wrote about Candace Owens in 2021.

New subscribers might be interested in Candace Owens selling Contagion Kits claiming to protect you against Bird Flu and other nasty infections.

According to a post on X, Candace Owens is represented by Gillis Delaney Lawyers, the same lawyers who represented Lisa Wilkinson in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against her and Network 10.

I will update this article when more details of the case emerge.