I became aware of the US Military concern over Uranium from exploded so-called “Depleted Uranium” shells and tank armour decades ago.

My friend was exposed in Kosovo and Gaza while working for the UN investigating War Crimes and Human Trafficking.

I told people that we can expect Cancer Clusters and Birth Defects as a result of Jets with Uranium Stabilizers hitting the Twin Towers of New York and anywhere else where the radioactive dust is spread.

I was interested in a recent post by Mathew Crawford where he recounted a conversation with a recently married young soldier concerned about having children in a world like the one that we live in.

Mathew said:

For any readers who are still unaware, the DMED does NOT contain data representing any form of injury or illness among babies born to military personnel. Why not? Because babies aren't soldiers (true). The DMED is intended to track the health of soldiers. And while we might be interested in the health of the children born to soldiers, we would have to locate that data elsewhere.

I am surprised that Mathew did not refer the young soldier to the extensive Birth Defects Registry set up for descendants of US Military personnel as Congressionally Directed Medical Medical Research.

For descendants, baseline data may be collected at birth or after enrollment in the HMRP. For parents who are not active-duty service members or veterans, baseline data may be collected when they enter the program or when they (if women) become pregnant.

Looking back in time.

Study designs that have particular relevance for the HMRP include perinatal and birth cohorts such as the National Collaborative Perinatal Project conducted by NIH between 1959–1974, which obtained information on pre- and postnatal child health for 58,000 pregnancies in the United States

They have looked at Uranium, Burn Pits, Hexavalent Chromium or Sarin.

They collect Biological Specimens from Military and Offspring:

The biospecimens required to study generational effects should be collected from preconception to birth. The child's health and development should then be monitored postnatally as part of the yearly wellness assessment to at least year 5, at which point the child will generally enter the school system. Health assessments and biological sampling of the child should occur with subsequent follow-up. At a minimum, the follow-up should include visits to a doctor at each life stage (school age, preadolescence, post pubertal and late adolescence, and even into adult life). To capture prenatal exposures, samples from women should be collected within 5 weeks after conception and upon the child's birth or as soon as possible thereafter. The obstacles to blood draws, saliva, and even urine collection in very young children need to be considered. Capturing as many life stages as possible would enable researchers to encompass all the periods in which an immediate generational response may present, for example, within the first trimester when most birth defects appear and potentially are diagnosed.

Look who is involved.

Melinda Morton Hamer at National Vaccine Law Conference

Mathew used his post to attack Theresa Long, Army Flight Surgeon-Aerospace & Occupational Medicine, Military Whistleblower.

Mathew Blocked me on X after I asked him about one of his interviews with hs very close friend Sasha Latypova.

Melinda Morton Hamer, Pfizer and Jab Mandates

In the pictures above, which I found on an X page not blocking me, I saw NVLC Partners and had to refresh my memory on who they are.

See if you recognize anyone and perhaps you could perform some network analysis.

National Vaccine Law Conference (NVLC) mission includes:

Laws that shield vaccine manufacturers from liability and compensate vaccine injuries are essential to sustaining vaccine markets and vaccine confidence. The NVLC is a forum for all interested in vaccine liability protections and injury compensation.

Melinda Morton Hamer has a number of publications on her role developing Jabs including one behnd a paywall using Chimpanzee Adenovirus as carrier.

Other US Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

Set up in 1992 to cover the effects of Gulf War impacts on Veterans and their Descendants, they have a long list of Programs of special interest to me including Pancreatic Cancer and Parkinson’s Disease Program. Click to view.

They have special Programs apart from the Birth Defects Registry with the Department of Defense.

