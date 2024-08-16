On 13 June 2024 there was the one and only Public Hearing of the Inquiry into Excess Mortality that was held after Senator Ralph Babet succeeded in getting a majority vote.

AMPS was initially told its Submission would not be published on the Inquiry website, but now we have a 5-page pdf to download with links inside to the Full Submission and the immensely popular AMPS book “Too Many Dead” to which I contributed a chapter and presented in Parliament House Canberra in October 2023.

Senate still Refuses to publish My Submission

New subscribers might be interested to learn that the Inquiry invited me to make a submission and refuses to let taxpayers know.