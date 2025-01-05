I was not aware of Iyah May until I watched a video clip, that has now been viewed by nearly 4 Million X users.

It was shared by a lady who helped me understand the Military FDA Moderna Psyop “High School” DNA paper.

Lots of people are spreading the word, and here you can read all she has to say in her Karmageddon video. I highlight just a few items.

LYRICS:

I open up my phone on a Monday morning

Staring at my screen

I'm tired and a little lonely

Mr Musk he said some shit the lefts are angry

Twitter wars and Gaza man it's overwhelming

Maybe that's how life becomes when

People less important than a profit line

No one cares about your dreams just pay

Your tax on time

Keep scrolling

Hold me near to you now

Gender, guns, religion and abortion rights

You better pick a tribe and hate the other side

Keep scrolling But did you see Taylor live?

Man made virus watch the millions die

Biggest profit of their lives

Here's inflation that's your prize

This is Karmageddon

Turn on the news and eat their lies

Kim or Kanye pick a side

Cancel culture what a vibe

This is Karmageddon

Corporations swear they never lie

Politicians bribed for life

More than war it's genocide

This is Karmageddon

Welcome to the chaos of the times

If you go left and I go right

Pray we make it out alive

This is Karmageddon

It's fashion week celebs lose ribs

Balenciaga how's the kids

Just ask Drake he's losing beef

Kendrick killed him in his sleep

Diss tracks about beating up your queen

While women dying doesn't cause a scene

While we're fed all these distractions

Kids are killed from Israel's actions

I'mma speak my mind

Sick to death of all these crazy lies

A circus for humanity's decline

We just want a peaceful life give the people back their rights

And I've still got a beef

Cause Fauci's laughing and we've been asleep

And WHO's a liar and it's running deep

Big pharma finna eat they a devil make them weak

Man made virus watch the millions die

Biggest profit of their lives

Here's inflation that's your prize

This is Karmageddon

Turn on the news and eat their lies

Kim or Kanye pick a side Cancel culture what a vibe

This is Karmageddon Corporations swear they never lie

Politicians bribed for life

More than war it's genocide

This is Karmageddon

Welcome to the chaos of the times

If you go left and I go right

Pray we make it out alive

This is Karmageddon

Written by: Iyah May & Danny Duke

Performed by: Iyah May

Produced by: Danny Duke

Mixed by: Danny Duke

Mastered by: Chunkyluv

Video By: Brad Murnane

Edited By: Brad Murnane & Iyah May