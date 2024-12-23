Australia mRNA Jab production drawing international attention
Where do Public Servants go after they promoted Big Pharma products?
Sage Hana latest links Monash University with production of mRNA Jabs and the history of proving repurposed Ivermectin is useful in treatment of Respiratory Disease, including Covid19.1
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
See also
And the link to Monash University research into Ivermectin.2
And isolation and culture of Viruses.