The first political party gathering I remember was when I was aged about 10.

So I became a Psephologist very young.

Here is a quick summary of the latest Resolve 2025 Federal Election voting intention poll across Australia involving 1,506 people, with an estimated error in 2-Party preferred vote plus or minus 2.5%.

The public focus is on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Albo) versus Opposition Leader Peter Dutton (Dutto).

The graphical summaries are useful. Note the ALP is at 25%, which all election analysts agree is evidence that the party is heading to a massive defeat.

Because Australia has compulsory fully preferential voting in the House of Representatives, the “Two-Party Preferred“ distribution was used. Labor Catastrophy.

The poll was taken before Clive Palmer announced his new massively funded “TOP” to replace the Defunct UAP.

Albo loses on key Leadership assessments on broad questions which cover Household financial stress, ability to deal with erratic Trump/Musk policy jumps and the keyword “WEAK” is something he won’t be able to recover from.

It appears a that 26% of respondents can’t choose between Albo and Dutto.

This suggests that there will be a minority government with Dutto depending on independents and minor party party crossbench support for all legislation.

A clever minor party leader would announce cancellation of the $400,000,000,000 + AUKUS Nuclear Armageddon wealth transfer from Australians to Americans started by Scott Morrison and supported by US lapdogs Albo and Dutto with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles grovelling in US recently with another $8,000,000,000 down payment.

Today Albo tried to make much of $ 8,500,000,000 vague promise of increased funding of “Bulk Bill” payments for Medicare doctor consultations which was instantly beaten by $9,000,000,000 promise from Dutto.

The electorate will not be impressed.

Meanwhile Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has gone off to the US to grovel to Musk and Trump to try to get exemption on Tariffs.

Will they throw Chalmers a bone sufficient to launch a Leadership Challenge against Albo? This is technically not possible under ALP Executive “rules”.

Perhaps Albo could retire on medical grounds to save face?

I don’t think he is smart enough and might well lose his own seat, as did former PM John Howard.