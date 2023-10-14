Geoff Pain PhD

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Ivo Bakota's avatar
Ivo Bakota
Oct 15, 2023Edited

I’m actually writing a post about that study based on the pre-print. I hadn’t realized it had now been peer reviewed and published. There are some interesting things in the supplementary material and I don’t think the model (Cox survival) they used is appropriate. Check out the exclusions in the aged care data where they exclude non-permanent residents. Why the hell exclude about 75% (from memory) from your sample?

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