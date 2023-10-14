I have been made aware of a paper published in a once great journal that should, in my humble opinion, have been rejected by the editor and referees.

Here I post my first impressions and welcome comments as a number of my friends are very concerned about excess deaths surging in Australia in the post-jab era.

The lead author is Bette Liu, but following academic tradition, the senior and controlling author is often the last on the list. In this case it is Kristine Macartney, enthusiastic jab pusher who has appeared numerous times in mainstream media and in prominent Covid19 Jab Court Cases.

Dr Macartney “declares funding from the Australian and state government departments of health, NHMRC Australia, Gavi, WHO and Welcome Trust, payment as an expert witness on COVID-19 for state governments and support for attending meetings and/or travel only in context of grants above.”

My approach to reading papers is to open the Supplementary Material first.

This is first thing found:

You might react as some of my friends did to the authors EXCLUDING 110,280 people who DIED prior to the cut-off date of 1 June 2022.

Look at the 2,390 people EXCLUDED because they had 5 or More jabs!

We know that state governments colluded to cease reporting jab status of the Dead as it became apparent that the proportion of the Dead increased with more jabs given.

Look at the jab status of those in Hospital, Intensive Care Unit and Dead in New South Wales for the week ending 11 June 2022.

The number of people given more than 4 doses was not revealed.

People who had been jabbed within the last 14 days were counted among the “No Dose (unvaccinated)”.

The NSW Department of Health complained about the deficiencies of the Australian Immunization Register (AIR) which supplied data to the Macartney paper authors.

Update 12 October 2026

Check out the series of articles from September 2023 (before I joined Substack) by “Shifted Paradigm” on the lousy Bette Liu/Kristine Macartney paper.

Clare Pain is calling for anyone else who covered the travesty before her recent paper to add a link in the comments here >

Same researchers showed Negative Effectiveness

In May 2022, Kristine Macartney published a paper on 2 mass spreading events in Australia among young people. One group was attending a “nightclub holding a themed event characterized by dancing, singing, and drinking alcohol” on 8 December 2021.

The second event was

a ball for graduating medical students and medical school faculty at the Newcastle Exhibition Centre. The likely index cases at the nightclub were 2 males infected with Omicron in one of the country’s first outbreaks, a boat party in Sydney on 3 December 2021; at the graduation ball at least 1 of the attendees had also been at the nightclub 2 days prior.

The same research group published another paper in The Lancet on “Effectiveness” calculated from the data on 23 February 2022.

Here is the data as it was originally published.

Now look at the “effectiveness” for all 3 Jab brands that I downloaded on 22 June 2022.

Findings: Following exposure at each venue, 295/535 (55.1%) and 102/189 (54.0%) individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (mean: 5 days post-event). The majority had at least 2 valid vaccine doses: nightclub: 95.0% (508/535); ball: 97.9% (185/189). In the nightclub, vaccine effectiveness (VE) of at least 2 doses given approximately 2 months earlier was -11.8% (95%CI -74.5 to 28.3%). At the ball, VE of at least 2 doses given approximately 3 months earlier was 46.5% (95%CI 38.8 to 53.2%) but the unvaccinated reference group was small (n=3);

And we see that 7 of the 9 healthy young people who were admitted to a Hospital Emergency Department had “at least 2 doses”.

Repeated Jabbing weakens Immunity

The paper by Liu and coworkers suggests that people who had been jabbed with annual Flu shots might have received a benefit in general health, however I have written previously about US Military studies demonstrating that Flu shots made their recruits more likely to be infected by Coronavirus and Human Metapneumovirus.

A recent paper from Korea states that

"Although health protection agencies worldwide recommend lists of priority groups for influenza vaccination (e.g., individuals aged ≥ 65 years or with chronic diseases),7 there is little existing literature regarding the potential impact of influenza vaccination in these priority groups."

Professor Edward J Steele - Immunologist Friend

I had the privilege of working in a genetics lab with a number of eminent scientists in the field of Immunology, one of whom, Ted Steele, is an international authority in Immunology having taken scrupulous care to work with Endotoxin free materials as he sought ways to boost mucosal protection against pathogens.

I wrote previously about his considered opinion on jabbing in the arm in an attempt to fight off Covid19 and other respiratory infections.

“I don’t know, but it’s Free”

One day a few years ago I visited my GP to have a mole examined and she said:

“While you are here I can give you a Flu shot, if you like.”

I replied “What’s in it?”

To which she responded “I don’t know, but it’s Free”.

You can guess how the conversation proceeded from there!