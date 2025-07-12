Readers will recall that I briefly mentioned former Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mike Yeadon who worked on Endotoxin poisoning with Patrick Vallance.

Mike went on to do his own Endotoxin research and this is one of his published figures where he and colleagues showed why N-AcetylCysteine (NAC) is not effective in preventing Endotoxin induction of systemic deadly inflammation via Human Peripheral Blood Monocytes.

The caption reads:

Schematic representation of Endotoxin (LPS)-induced PI3K activity through apocynin sensitive NOX4 and pertusis toxin/mastoparan sensitive Gi protein activation. N-acetyl cysteine neutralises any NOX4 generated intracellular superoxide which can trigger activation of ROS sensitive Gi proteins releasing Gβγ subunits to activate PI3Kγ.

However later in the paper, Mike states:

In contrast to pertussis toxin, however, the anti-oxidant N-acetylcysteine could only inhibit LPS-induced PI3K signalling by 50%.

Following a suggestion by one of my subscribers, I found fascinating research by his sister, performed in Adelaide, South Australia with funding by US Bioweapons efforts in Frederick Maryland.

I hope subscribers will find it useful in understanding Pfizer’s patented “adjuvant” Endotoxin, essential to the performance of its Jabs, and why NAC Pill Popping won’t help as a Covid19 or LongJab treatment.