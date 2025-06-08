On 6 May 2025, he was made Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research - Home of US Bioweaponized Virus and Jab Research, as I previously wrote about.

Much of Vinay Prasad’s research is behind paywalls far more expensive than mine!

It took me a while to find out he is fully aware of the Endotoxin danger in Jabs and performed detailed study of how it damaged the Coronary Arteries of Dead People.

I found and mined his extensive publication list from his own website.

Read on if interested and please share widely.

Let me know if other authors told you this before I did.