Endotoxin causes Immune Suppression

To June 2022, Pfizer reported 102 different Immune system disorders with a total of 31,895 cases “preferred terms”. Of these 16,159 were described as Serious.

A useful 2001 review covers Endotoxin Immune Suppression in Sepsis and points to the various terms used:

Hyporeactivity of the immune cells is also observed in patients with a non-infectious systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) associated with many stressful conditions including trauma, thermal injury, hemorrhage and severe surgery. This event has been alternatively called de-activation, adaptation, desensitisation, anergy, refractoriness, reprogrammation and often compared to the phenomenon of Endotoxin Tolerance. The hyporesponsiveness of circulating leukocytes is considered as a marker of the immune depression and may explain an enhanced sensitivity of these patients to nosocomial infections.

Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED)

To June 2022, Pfizer reported 22 cases of VAED.

I was discussing with Clare Pain the need to review this topic and following her suggestion to search for recent material, I was fascinated to discover that a former Jab Promoting website that covered the very worring VAED has been closed due to lack of funding.

This is what appears when you search for their former page on VAED.

Could it be that they know people are interested in VAED as a Hot Topic?