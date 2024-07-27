VABYSMO Faricimab Eye Injection Deaths
Our friend Steve Kirsch is currently undergoing VABYSMO treatment for sudden onset Blindness so I looked at the drug and found at least 78 Deaths during its Clinical Trials and Post-marketing
Can you help me find out how much Endotoxin is in the VABYSMO Faricimab Eye Jabs to help Steve? As we know, Endotoxin is used routinely to cause Blindness.
Not much on Twitter (now X) but I did find this unfortunate 2018 quip:
Roche goes for death or glory with faricimab
The company is quite upfront about the Death Risk of about 195 per million Jabbees.1
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.