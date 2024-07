Lyme Disease and its Symptoms

I was directed by a friend on Gettr to a wonderful documentary on the victims of Covid19 jabs.

In it there is a young woman who has been crippled by her jab, and she mentions she previously had Lyme Disease which is caused by the Toxins released by the spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi, named after the famous US Bioweapons researcher Willy Burgdorfer.

Burgdorfer worked at the Rocky Mountain Labs, a biolevel 4 facility in Montana.

Kris Newby made a film and wrote a book about Lyme Disease and the American use of ticks to disperse the pathogen as a Bioweapon.

Borrelia burgdorferi is often described as a Gram-negative bacterium (although that is disputed), which attracted my interest because it bears similarities to the E coli used in production of Pfizer jabs, which have been to shown to be a supertoxic soup containing Endotoxin contaminant that flows into each and every vial.

Symptoms

Lyme Disease usually starts with a Rash, followed by Fever, Chills, Headaches, and Fatigue - all of which Pfizer tells us is “normal” reaction to their jabs.

Many victims experience Lyme Neuroborreliosis including Memory problems, Facial or Peripheral Limb Paralysis, Numbness, Joint Pains and Stiffness, Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain, Dizziness, Shooting pains, tingling or “Electric Shock”. The disease can progress to serious Lymphocytic Meningitis, Cranial Neuritis, Radiculopathy, Mononeuritis Multiplex, Photophobia, Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness, Hearing Loss, Vision Loss, Impaired Blinking, Abnormal Gait, Convulsions.

Focus on the Toxins

Much attention is directed to the Bacteria causing Lyme Disease and Pfizer jab damage, however I prefer to look at mechanisms, which involve the Toxins exuded by the bacteria that do the damage to multiple organs.

US and Polish researchers established the chemical structures of two of the Lyme Disease toxins.

The first is named BbGL-I, short for Cholesteryl 6-O-palmitoyl--D-galactopyranoside.

The second molecule, of more interest to me, is BbGL-II, short for 1-O-palmitoyl-2-O-oleyl-3-O--D-galactopyranosylsn-glycerol.

Note both toxins are derivatives of Galactose, a required sugar for Borrelia burgdorferi growth. BbGL-II contains long 16- and 18-Carbon chains, and closely resembles both the LipoPolySaccharide (LPS) and some lipid constituents of Nanoparticles used to deliver mRNA in Covid19 jabs.

I will delve further into Galactose allergy and report later, as it might relate to racial variation in response to Lyme Disease and Covid19 jabs.

Note that the American Lyme Disease Assocation Inc. has not caught up with the nature of Borrelia burgdorferi toxins.

Gender Dimorphism in Symptoms of Lyme Disease

Women are more affected by Lyme Disease and Pfizer jabs. Women show an increased secretion of cytokines IFN-γ, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, and TNF-α. In addition, elevated ratios of IL-10/TNFα and IL-4/IFN-γ have been observed in postmenopausal women.

Lyme Neuroborreliosis, including Facial and Peripheral Paralysis is more common in women. Boys have a higher level of Cerebrospinal Fluid Inflammation.

Women who have Lyme Disease lose more of their babies. The Fetus can be infected with Lyme bacteria, however I suspect that the Toxin from the infected mother has a greater chance of transmission. I will research that aspect further.

Pfizer Reactivates Lyme Disease and Herpes

Lyme Disease resembles Herpes Zoster (Shingles) as both organisms are capable of tricking their Human Host into ignoring their presence. Jabbing with Covid19 products reactivates them.

To 15 April 2022, Pfizer reported the following Adverse Reactions with case numbers after their jabs: Borrelia infection 31, Borrelia test positive 15, Lyme disease 107, Lyme Carditis 3, Post treatment Lyme disease syndrome 1.

Myocarditis caused by Lyme Disease and Pfizer jab Toxins

Lyme Disease and Pfizer jabs can also result in acute, and often fatal Myocarditis.

A review of 207 cases of children with Lyme disease and found that 16% had Myocarditis, 42% of whom had advanced atrioventricular Heart Block, including 27% with third-degree Heart Block.

A very useful video reviews Fatal cases of Lyme Disease, many involving Heart Failure, but note the URL might not work unless you remove the space after ?.

My earlier article shows Endotoxin from Pfizer jabs causes Heart Disease via a known mechanism.

Neurological Damage by Lyme Disease and Pfizer Jabs

I have previously shown that the Endotoxin in Pfizer jabs causes Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and other forms of Paralysis via molecular mimicry between bacterial glycoconjugates (sugar molecules with attached Long Carbon chains) and peripheral nerve gangliosides.

I have also reported that Neurodegeneration disease following Covid19 jabs could be due to acceleration of existing, or creation of new, disease by LNP chemicals producing infective misfolded Prion.

In the case I cited, the molecule [1-palmitoyl-2-oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phospho-(1'-rac-glycerol) (sodium salt) POPG] used to deliberately create Infective Prions, contained long 16- and 18-Carbon chains and is very similar to BbGL-II found in Lyme Disease (illustrated above), except it has an organo-Phosphate group replacing the Galactose.

The position of the double bond in the POPG 18-Carbon chain is identical.

Quinolinic Acid Brain Damage in Lyme Disease

Updating with a reference kindly supplied by John Paul on 4 April 2023.

Kynurenine pathway to neurotoxins has been identified in the Cerebrospinal Fluid of Children suffering Lyme Disease.

This results in generation of the universal Neutoxin - Quinolinic Acid as I described in an earlier post.

January 2024 Update

Kris Newby can be found here on Substack.

Conclusion

Damage to multiple organs after Pfizer Covid19 jabs can be understood to be provoked by Endotoxin directly damaging cells and their biochemical pathways, or reacting with antigens to toxins from previous bodily insults such as Lyme Disease or Shingles.

Many of the thousands of Adverse Event types listed by Pfizer in its trial and post-marketing reports can be explained as reactions to Endotoxin.

The Endotoxin can promote Prion formation which will manifest as progressive Neurological disease including Encephalopathy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Dementia.