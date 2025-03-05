I was invited to another X Space today to discuss international legal action to demand some sort of just compensation for the families of the Dead and the surviving Injured victims of the mass jabbing frenzy.

Because Ukraine is bringing us to the brink of World War III, I was amazed to find that Ukraine was among the recipient 92 AMC designated poor countries who were eligible.

How was compensation calculated?

It was unequal between countries:

The level of compensation is based on a specific formula designed to be generous, fair and equitable, reflecting the cost of living across the AMC Eligible Economies. The formula is as follows: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita of the AMC-Eligible Economy in which the claimant resides x 12 x a harm factor ranging from 0.1 to 1.5 dependent on the nature of the injury and level of impairment, as evaluated based upon the most recently published edition of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment. The harm factor is based on the level of impairment suffered by the individual. Impairment percentages or ratings contained in the AMA’s Guides have been developed by medical specialists and are consensus-derived estimates that reflect the severity of the medical condition and the degree to which the impairment decreases an individual’s ability to perform common activities of daily living. In addition, a daily in-hospital benefit of $100.00 per day, up to a maximum of 60 days, will be paid for each day of hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization. This hospital benefit is a flat rate, which applies to all eligible individuals in all the AMC Eligible Economies.

Questions go unanswered

Australia donated to this fund - how much exactly?

The Chubb company ESIS handled claims. They planned on 25,000 claims per month. How much were they paid?

How many claims were processed and how many were successful?

What happened to unused donations?

