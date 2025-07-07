As a former Fluorine chemist, I am always alerted to danger when I see a structural formula like Ticagrelor.

Defluorination can yield a flood of lethal Fluoride ions from a number of aromatic drugs, as previously mentioned.

See what I found when searching for metabolites and impurites of Ticagrelor.

Please share widely and let me know if you find any sensible discussion of the toxicology of Ticagrelor and its Fluorine bearing metabolites.