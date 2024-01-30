Rosuvastatin is a dangerous Fluorinated Toxin
Rhabdomyolysis with high Fatality rate, Kidney and Liver Damage and high Insulin levels are all consistent with release of free Fluoride ions via enzymatic Defluorination.
There was a 25% increase in Diabetes in the Rosuvastatin trial subjects before it was stopped.1
Like Thalidomide, Rosuvastatin contains a chiral centre.
My friend Maryanne Demasi has reported on the fact that the Placebo used in the trial is still a secret.2
Maryanne is now returning to the Rosuvastatin scandal.34
Diseases caused by Rosuvastatin
The US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database has updated its curated Direct Evidenc of Diseases acused by Rosuvastatin.
You can click to magnify the top 18 of 582 line entries with associated genes and references.
They are Acute Kidney Injury; Muscular Diseases; Proteinuria; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; Seizures; Diarrhea; Renal Insufficiency; Pain; Hepatitis; Albuminuria; Coma; Jaundice; Myalgia; Myasthenia Gravis; Pharyngitis; Puberty Delayed; Rhabdomyolysis; Hypercholesterolemia.
I will come back to add discussion on these impacts later.
Defluorination behind the Toxicity ?
I raised the Question about Defluorination of Rosuvastatin last year.5
Some Fluorine substituted aromatic compounds are known to be easily defluorinated.678
In the case of N-(3-[18F]fluoro-4-nitronaphthyl)-cis-5-norbornene-endo-2,3-dicarboxylic imide
Androgen target tissue uptake in diethylstilbestrol-pretreated male rats, however, was minimal, probably because of extensive metabolic defluorination the radiolabeled ligand.
Dolutegravir9 is also known to be defluorinated via formation of a metabolite consistent with addition of glutathione.
Gilead Sciences GS-6207 sold as Lenacapavir10 or Sunlenca is defluorinated by a similar mechanism.
Difloxacin11 is easily defluorinated by UV exposure.12
TGA Recall in 2017
In Australia BTC Rosuvastatin 10mg tablets were recalled in 2017. I will have to delve further on that.
Deaths from Rosuvastatin
The US FAERS reports over 2,100 Deaths from over 41,000 Serious Adverse Reports to 31 December 2023 after taking Rosuvastatin.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosuvastatin
James P. Driscoll, Ignacio Aliagas, Jennifer J. Harris, Jason S. Halladay, Sheerin Khatib-Shahidi, Alan Deese, Nathaniel Segraves, and S. Cyrus Khojasteh-Bakht. 2010. Formation of a Quinoneimine Intermediate of 4-Fluoro-N-methylaniline by FMO1: Carbon Oxidation Plus Defluorination. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/tx1000688
Ephraim E Parent , Carmen S Dence, Terry L Sharp, Michael J Welch, John A Katzenellenbogen. 2006. Synthesis and biological evaluation of a fluorine-18-labeled nonsteroidal androgen receptor antagonist, N-(3-[18F]fluoro-4-nitronaphthyl)-cis-5-norbornene-endo-2,3-dicarboxylic imide. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0969805106000692
Samuel Coe and Julia Shanu-Wilson. 2021. Breaking C-F bonds in drugs – metabolism mediated release of fluorine. https://www.hyphadiscovery.com/blog/breaking-c-f-bonds-in-drugs/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dolutegravir
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lenacapavir
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Difloxacin
Mohd. Rehan Zaheer. 2012. Chemistry PhD Thesis. PHOTOCHEMICAL STUDIES ON PHOTOSENSITIZING DRUGS. ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY ALIGARH, India.
