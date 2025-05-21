I looked recently for Deaths after Bexsero Jabs in the US VAERS database and also found some in the US FAERS database.

Which Promoter is used in Bexsero production ?

Among documents downloaded so far I found representations of Plasmid DNA maps used in production of various Jabs, but none apparently for Bexsero.

Bexsero production involves Escherichia coli bacteria so I would like to know which strain. I know the Plasmid includes the Kanamycin resistance gene, as used in Pfizer Covid19 jabs.

What can we learn from Patents?

Endotoxin content of Bexsero

Using Google search these days frequently finds an AI summary as top result.

Here is what I found:

Bexsero, a vaccine for Neisseria Meningitidis serogroup B, has an Endotoxin content that is typically within the range of 150 to 3500 EU/ml according to the Meningitis Research Foundation. However, clinical doses of Bexsero have been reported with Endotoxin levels of 3593 and 3972 IU/mL, as found in a report by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Naturally I was alarmed that the AI found such high Endotoxn amounts in this GSK product, taken over from Novartis, and Gogle AI mentions Australia’s TGA Endotoxin measurements.

Bexsero uses Outer Membrane Vesicles (OMVs) with Endotoxin embedded in their membrane.

On further delving I found that Bexsero contains Genetically Modified Endotoxin designed to reduce its Lethality.

I will expand this article, but think it is worth sharing early so that I can link with others who might be researching Bexsero, also known as 4CMenB.

Please let me know what you find.