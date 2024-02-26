The first printing of AMPS book "Too Many Dead: An Inquiry into Australia's Excess Mortality"sold out in the first week.

Now you can come along to hear Prof Ian Brighthope, Dr Duncan Syme and myself give brief guidance to aid your own research.

Pick up your own copy or buy one for a friend.

I know one local GP who leaves copies in his waiting room and many patients take advantage of the opportunity to thumb through the richly illustrated work of 30 authors, anonymous Editor, reviewers and experts in design and printing.

Date: Friday,1st March 2024

Time: 7 pm - 9 pm

Venue: Club Sunbury, 49 Riddell Road, Sunbury VIC 3429

RSVP: Seats are limited, please email hotline@amps.asn.au to reserve your seat

This is a free event, donations at the door to help cover cost appreciated.



Click this link to Google Maps

Club Sunbury

See you soon friends.