Previously I pointed out to readers that Sucrose (Sugar) is the major component of Moderna and Pfizer Jabs.

Now I find a new 2024 entry to the European Pharmacopoeia specifying a limit of 0.25 EU/mg, note here expressed as IU/mg of Sugar if used in Parenteral Preparations, i.e. those given by by Intravenous, Intramuscular, or Subcutaneous Injection (Jabs).

That possibly indicates some people in the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines EDQM are waking up too late and taking notice of Endotoxin Jab Harms but their limit is still way too high.

Please share widely.