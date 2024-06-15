Snoring in Children caused by Endotoxin
As we see the continued damage to Children caused by Jabbing, a quick dive into the literature links Endotoxin to lifetime Snoring via enlargement of the Tonsils.
Just a short one today, prompted by Jessica Funk on Snoring in Childen.1
Found an interesting article linking Snoring to Endotoxin via exposure to Household Pets from researchers in Iceland, Norway and Sweden.2 Here is a quote:
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
We hypothesize that infections in childhood and exposure to airborne endotoxins in infancy stimulate the lymphatic system with subsequent enlargement of the tonsils. Remaining large tonsils or retrognathia due to large tonsils in childhood may compromise the upper airways, and could explain the associations between early life factors and snoring in adulthood as observed in this study.
Here is their figure:
This will require expansion after more research to find related papers.
Many early researchers were unaware of the high Endotoxin content of Tobacco and Marijuana smoke, the latter being of great current interest to Kevin McKernan.
Previously I have written about Cat Scratch3 and airborne Endotoxin exposure.4
Pfizer has reported hundreds of cases of Snoring and closely related Sleep Apnea in its PSUR reports. This is of course Fatal in some cases.5
Karl A Franklin, Christer Janson, Thórarinn Gíslason, Amund Gulsvik, Maria Gunnbjörnsdottir, Birger N Laerum, Eva Lindberg, Eva Norrman, Lennarth Nyström, Ernst Omenaas, Kjell Torén and Cecilie Svanes. Early life environment and snoring in adulthood. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2536663/
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/snoring/symptoms-causes/syc-20377694