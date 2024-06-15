Just a short one today, prompted by Jessica Funk on Snoring in Childen.

Found an interesting article linking Snoring to Endotoxin via exposure to Household Pets from researchers in Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Here is a quote:

We hypothesize that infections in childhood and exposure to airborne endotoxins in infancy stimulate the lymphatic system with subsequent enlargement of the tonsils. Remaining large tonsils or retrognathia due to large tonsils in childhood may compromise the upper airways, and could explain the associations between early life factors and snoring in adulthood as observed in this study.

Here is their figure:

This will require expansion after more research to find related papers.

Many early researchers were unaware of the high Endotoxin content of Tobacco and Marijuana smoke, the latter being of great current interest to Kevin McKernan.

Previously I have written about Cat Scratch and airborne Endotoxin exposure.

Pfizer has reported hundreds of cases of Snoring and closely related Sleep Apnea in its PSUR reports. This is of course Fatal in some cases.