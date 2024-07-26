I met with Senator Rennick in Canberra and now subscribe to his newsletter.

He has been demoted to an unwinnable position on the party ticket by the Liberal Party, so we must appreciate what he has done and can achieve before then.

Please read comments to see the proposal to defeat the Liberal Party plan by getting voters to ignore their How-to-Vote card.

Just received his latest bulletin in which he says:

In the eight months after the Covid vaccine was rolled out in April 2021, but before Covid-19 was in the community, actual deaths jumped by almost 10,000 people in just eight months. (See blue line in the graphic below). While lockdowns may have contributed to this, there was no jump in deaths after August 2020, when lockdowns occurred, which suggests lockdowns weren’t a major contributor to the jump in deaths.

See my post on Deaths caused by deliberate spreading of Covid19.

Follow Senator Gerard Rennick