Senator Gerard Rennick on Excess Deaths
I agree with Senator Rennick that Lockdowns did not cause a significant increase in All Cause Mortality in 2020 in Australia.
I met with Senator Rennick in Canberra and now subscribe to his newsletter.
He has been demoted to an unwinnable position on the party ticket by the Liberal Party, so we must appreciate what he has done and can achieve before then.
Please read comments to see the proposal to defeat the Liberal Party plan by getting voters to ignore their How-to-Vote card.
Just received his latest bulletin in which he says:
In the eight months after the Covid vaccine was rolled out in April 2021, but before Covid-19 was in the community, actual deaths jumped by almost 10,000 people in just eight months. (See blue line in the graphic below).
While lockdowns may have contributed to this, there was no jump in deaths after August 2020, when lockdowns occurred, which suggests lockdowns weren’t a major contributor to the jump in deaths.
Actually – as I understand it, it is not correct to say that Senator Rennick “has been dumped by the Liberal Party from the next election ballot ticket”.
My understanding is that the apparatchiks of the Queensland Liberal-National party who control these things have downgraded Senator Rennick’s slot on the LNP senate ticket (for the next election) to an unwinnable position. They have instead inserted a fellow ahead of Rennick into the ticket who is unknown – a nobody who appears to hold ideological views opposed to everything that Rennick stands for.
Talk on the street is that ‘influential forces’ wanted Senator Rennick removed from the parliament because of his consistency in calling out the facts in the senate about the damage caused by the mRNA experimental injectables – the genetic agents that we were falsely told were ‘safe & effective’ and were going to stop Covid-19 in its tracks. Rennick has made many speeches in the senate about the ongoing damage these dangerous drugs are causing to the health of the Australian population, and the elevated mortality that has resulted. He is one of the few members of parliament who has done his job by advocating for the plight of the thousands of victims of the genetic injectables.
Senator Rennick is a senator for the State of Queensland, and despite the electoral difficulties caused by the allocation of Rennick the unwinnable position on the party ticket, if enough Queenslanders ignore the official ‘How-to-Vote’ ticket put out by the LNP and vote ‘below the line’ by selecting Rennick first on their senate ballot paper, then his chances of re-election will be high.
If the expanding community who are now aware of the damage caused by the experimental injectables make the effort to do this – that is, select Rennick first on the senate ballot - we may yet retain one of the most effective political voices for truth about the growing crisis of collapsing governance in Australia.