Sausage Sizzle Sales Down ?
Did the 8.5 Million early voters impact the traditional fundraising at polling places?
I voted early and sadly there was no smell of fried onions in the air as I joined the queue.
#DemocracySausage was trending on X this morning.
Only 6 hours to close of polls in Eastern Australia, and 8 hours for Western Australia at time of writing.
My friend Rob sent me this lovely cartoon by Cathy Wilcox, who has a Wikipedia entry.1
Even the AEC is reminding people to go out and vote with Sausage enticement.
Home made cakes are also popular.
When I was campaigning in an election against Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal in 2018, I had a band of supporters happily sizzling Sausages at local markets and on election day.
Hoping my Australian readers had an enjoyable voting experience.
