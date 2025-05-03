I voted early and sadly there was no smell of fried onions in the air as I joined the queue.

#DemocracySausage was trending on X this morning.

Only 6 hours to close of polls in Eastern Australia, and 8 hours for Western Australia at time of writing.

My friend Rob sent me this lovely cartoon by Cathy Wilcox, who has a Wikipedia entry.

Even the AEC is reminding people to go out and vote with Sausage enticement.

Home made cakes are also popular.

When I was campaigning in an election against Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal in 2018, I had a band of supporters happily sizzling Sausages at local markets and on election day.

Hoping my Australian readers had an enjoyable voting experience.