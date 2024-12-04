The Single Person multi-drug study including late treatment with Rapamycin after numerous others can be found available for free download.

This toxic molecule was found in the bacterium Streptomyces hygroscopicus from Easter Island in 1972 and approved by US FDA in 1999.

Rapamycin Deaths since 1999

First stop for any drug recommendation is the US Government FAERS database.

You might be stunned!

Please share widely.