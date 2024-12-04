Rapamycin for treatment of Endotoxin Induced Myopericarditis ?
Single person study has been published claiming Moderna Covid19 Jab and or Covid19 infection induced Myocarditis improved after mTOR inhibitor Rapamycin treatment. FAERS Death Count is Amazing.
The Single Person multi-drug study including late treatment with Rapamycin after numerous others can be found available for free download.1
This toxic molecule was found in the bacterium Streptomyces hygroscopicus from Easter Island in 1972 and approved by US FDA in 1999.
Rapamycin Deaths since 1999
First stop for any drug recommendation is the US Government FAERS database.
You might be stunned!
Please share widely.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.