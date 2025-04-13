This is the last Federal election to be covered by Antony Green, pictured here with one of my all time favourite TV News journalists Maxine McKew.

Picture caption reads

With Maxine McKew at the 1998 Queensland election. One of my toughest elections as two-party politics came undone in the face of One Nation’s first burst on the scene

Maxine is famous for defeating sitting Prime Minister John Howard.

Maxine was the Parliamentary Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government in the First Rudd Ministry and the First Gillard Ministry.

Antony Green’s Key Seats Analysis

Do you agree with Antony on his assessment of his designated Key Seats ?

Note he includes the Labor seats won in 2022 with large margins - Blair 5.2%, Dunkley 6.8%, Greenway 7.9%, Solomon 8,4%, Moreton 9.1% and Macnamara 12.2%.

Opinion polls are currently showing Peter Dutton is not a threat to Antony Albanese, although the majority of small parties will direct their preferences to him.

Antony provides lists of all candidates in ballot paper order and useful data on preference flows for each seat at the 2022 election.