FW5101 is a Covid19 lot of special interest because it was one of many jabbed into the arms of Children with no Clinical Trial after Pfizer changed buffer from Phosphate to Tromethamine.

Eagle eye Sharon Cousins let me and others on X know that she had downloaded data from the TGA that clearly showed FW5101 had problems in Australia because Endotoxin and other testing was “pending”, on 10 October 2022, but the Batch was shown as released on 2 May 2022.

However the current TGA Batch Release page no longer shows any reference to FW5101.

So I searched the Australian Government website in case it had been “withdrawn” as has happened with Novavax.

Then I searched on X and found numerous references from Japan of Adverse Events, including Deaths for FW5101.

One of the posts included a US VAERS ID number, which allowed me to find the english version of the Death of an 11-year-old boy just 3 hours after his 3rd Pfizer jab.

This must have been Cardiac Arrest after Anaphylaxis because there had been no time for the mRNA to produce any Spike protein, leaving Endotoxin and Tromethamine as prime suspects for the Sudden Death and other symptoms before he passed away.

Then my friend Alberto Benavides kindly broke off from his US election commitments and sent me this data summary and VAERS numbers for other cases.

We have found FW5101 is also mentioned in documents from Taiwan, UK and Vietnam.

I am circulating early, so we can add information on individual victims as they are found. Please share widely.