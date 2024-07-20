“Hot Vials” within a Batch have been suggested by my friend Albert known as “Welcome The Eagle” and here I offer support for that idea.

Australia's TGA allows Live Bacteria in Injectables and measures them as Colony Forming Units (CFUs) which can vary in the number of bacteria hugging each other.

People suffering Alzheimer’s Disease, Lupus and other diseases have been found to have Gram negative bacteria in their blood smears as shown in the electron micrographs published by Professor Theresia Pretorius and coworkers.

I have split their Figure 4 into two. The caption reads:

Figure 4: Whole blood smear showing erythrocyte and platelet interactions from Alzheimer-type dementia individuals, with bacterial presence A. to F. Hyperactivated platelets with spreading are shown in G. and H. White arrows show platelet spreading, indicative of inflammation and hyperactivation - this is known to happen in all inflammatory conditions. arrows show matted plasma/fibrin deposits. False yellow colouring was added to emphasize the presence of microbiota. Red block shows eryptotic erythrocyte. P shows partially intact but activated platelets, where spreading is starting happen, and white block surrounds such an activated platelet mass. Scale bars: 1 μm

Note the active bacterial cell division in images A-C and the Red Blood cell committing suicide after being contacted by multiple bacteria in image D.

Here is the rest of their figure showing the colonies of bacteria inducing platelet transformation.

I first wrote here about the filthy DH10B E. coli bacteria used in Pfizer Process 2 while I was suspended from Twitter in January 2023. Could Pfizer be using a closely related strain to the Weaponization of Coronavirus in 2000 by Spain and US ?

In November 2020, the EMA asked BioNTech to supply:

Additional details on relevant characteristics and origin of the E. coli strain DH10B as well as source and an overall description of generation (flow chart of the successive steps) of the plasmid used as template for the production of Drug Substance

In the rest of this article, under construction, I will add details I have found about Pfizer GMO DH10B E. coli and Australian experiments using these bacteria instead of LNPs as “invasive vectors” to deliver GMO DNA to Human cells.

Plus how much Endotoxin contamination remains in DNA produced in this strain. The amount will explode your Brain!

