Peak Assignment in Mass Spectrometry of Endotoxin
Covid19 and other Jabs can be studied by hitting a sample with high energy in a vacuum and looking at positively or negatively charged ions and fragmentation patterns as they fly through space.
In an earlier post I mentioned the difficulty of measuring Endotoxin in jab samples caused by interference by other ingredients and the success that Kevin McKernan had using a detergent to break up the fatty LNPs to find 19 EU/ml on his first attempt analyzing a Pfizer monovalent vial.1
Mass Spectrometry has been studied as a means of overcoming interference, with or without making volatile derivatives of the Endotoxin, or its most toxic component Lipid A, as done by the US FDA.2 The FDA only published low mass ions in their early studies.
Recently I was looking3 at Mass Spectra performed by the German Expert Group, and wondered about the prominent peaks around 1580 & 1602 m/z that were not assigned in a sample of Pfizer Lot ET1831.
There is also a pattern of peaks at 1314 & 1336 and 1048 & 1070, with the common feature of a mass difference of 22.
Here I propose these 6 peaks are actually due to Endotoxin Lipid A.
