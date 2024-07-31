I have mentioned various Jabs associated with Pancreatic Cancer, so it is time to collect what we know. It is the 4th leading cause of Cancer Death in the US.

Starting with Endotoxin of course!

Then moving on to other prime suspects in Jabs with mechanisms and briefly mentioning why people think various treatments might be useful.

What do you think of the US Congress timing?

US Congress has added Pancreatic Cancer to its Directed Medical Research Programs

Endotoxin and Pancreatic Cancer

Looking at the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database is always a good place to start. It shows curated or inferred Genes that might by dysregulated and pathways.

That yielded 13 publications mentioning about 25 Genes and their impact on microRNA and protein expression.

Searching PubMed with “pancreatic endotoxin” yields 1,374 peer-reviewed papers, so I need someone to pay me to write a book!

But for now I will make a selection starting with the 478 papers not behind paywalls!

I encourage you, dear readers, to steer me toward your favourite papers, so I am circulating very early what will evolve into a long article, hopefully of value to sufferers and their loved ones.

Speaking of which, you might choose to open this one with your free redemption offer.