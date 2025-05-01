At 8.30 pm 30 April 2025, the ABC decided the world should know that a non-voting religious sect, Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), formerly known as the Exclusive Brethren, claiming 16,600 members across the country were being sent to hand out How-To-Vote cards for the Lib/Nuts. Here is their post on X.

They published a story about their investigation and decision to protect their sources.

According to the Wikipedia entry:

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, the most hardline of all the Exclusive Brethren groups, has developed into a de facto hierarchical body which operates under the headship of an Elect Vessel, currently Bruce Hales of Australia.

A Knock on My Door

By magical coincidence two gentelmen knocked on my door today, offering me their Seventh Day Adventist evangelical material.

I asked them if they were assisting anyone in the election, and they very quickly confirmed that they are exempt from voting due to their religious beliefs.

They were visibly shocked when I told them about the Plymouth Brethren scandal.

They were very chatty and I took the opporunity to ask them about Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via the local water treatment plants promoted as Mandatory Medical treatment in the belief by State and Federal Parliaments that say prayers to “God” before every session, and think their deity made a mistake and forgot to put the poison in the water.

Neither Seventh Day Adventist had ever considered the issue and promised to raise it at their next congregation.

Then the weather was mentioned and they said they like to go all over the Dandenong Ranges and the unpaved roads and bush are a joy to them.

When I told them that the local Liberal candidate wants to put bitumen on all dirt roads, against the wishes of local Council surveyed opinion, they were stunned.