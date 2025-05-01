Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
2h

Traditionally churches don't like questions, especially ones that may lead to the loss of the tax exemptions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture