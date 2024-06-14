Some of my X friends were reluctant to share a post by Chris Edwards later directed to me asking if there could be a link to Endotoxin in the Pfizer Jab given to a young man who developed sudden onset Acne and died from an extremeley aggressive Cancer called NUT that first appeared on his neck, migrating to his throat.

The name derives from NUT (for Nuclear protein in Testis) gene on Chromosome 15 connecting with Chromosome 19, and can develop in many other areas of the body.

There is no cure, and the median survival is 6.7 months.

Chris previously asked me to write a report on Lymphadenopathy which is often followed by cancers all around the body and is caused by Endotoxin in the Process 2 version of the Pfizer jab that was not tested before release.

A clever anonymous friend of Chris constructed a “word cloud” of some Lymphadenopathy comorbidities reported for just a few Process 2 poojab batches.

Short answer is that I was able to establish a direct link between Endotoxin and NUT cancer because I knew that the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) would be most likely to include useful references.

Click on the image to expand for the NUTM1 Gene (note pseudonyms), one of those linked to the NUT Carcinoma. You will see “Top Interacting Chemicals” that include Endotoxin as “Lipopolysaccharides”, the preferred term in the CTD.

All the other chemicals in the top group are drugs that have been used to try to defeat the NUT Cancer.

I know the identity of the young man who Chris Edwards mentioned, but have been sworn to secrecy. Below the paywall line I show how his VAERS report was altered to remove much useful information and I add literature references to this NUT cancer and link to some specialist oncologists calling for increased funding and sharing of tissue samples worldwide.

As a result of the jabbing frenzy, this NUT Cancer will unfortunately not be as “rare” as it was previously classified.