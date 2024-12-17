Making the news in recent days.

As part of the deal, first announced in February 2024, Novo Holdings said it would buy three of Catalent's fill-finish sites - in Anagni, Italy; Brussels, Belgium; and Bloomington, Indiana and then sell them to to Novo Nordisk for $11 billion.

Readers will recall that Catalent has been in the news as a manufacturing supplier to Moderna and AstraZeneca Covid19 Jabs.

Moderna Catalent Endotoxin and the US FDA

In June 2024, I said

In January 2022 we find FDA CBER waived a requirement for Drug Product Release Testing of Bacterial Endotoxin, at a redacted facility which we can deduce was Catalent Indiana. Why?

AstraZeneca Catalent Endotoxin and TGA

I would like to learn more but we know from Australian FOI 2494 TGA was worried about Endotoxin in Drug Product from Catalent Anagni.

Be amazed with what I found out about Catalent so far.

Please share widely.