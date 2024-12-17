Novo Holdings acquires three Catalent sites and Endotoxin Contamination history
$16.5 Billion small sum for expansion of the Self-Jabbing market. Catalent connections to AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Novavax & Bat-borne Viruses are fascinating. Endotoxin Adjuvants their game
Making the news in recent days.1
As part of the deal, first announced in February 2024, Novo Holdings said it would buy three of Catalent's fill-finish sites - in Anagni, Italy; Brussels, Belgium; and Bloomington, Indiana and then sell them to to Novo Nordisk for $11 billion.
Readers will recall that Catalent has been in the news as a manufacturing supplier to Moderna and AstraZeneca Covid19 Jabs.
Moderna Catalent Endotoxin and the US FDA
In June 2024, I said2
In January 2022 we find FDA CBER waived a requirement for Drug Product Release Testing of Bacterial Endotoxin, at a redacted facility which we can deduce was Catalent Indiana. Why?
AstraZeneca Catalent Endotoxin and TGA
I would like to learn more but we know from Australian FOI 2494 TGA was worried about Endotoxin in Drug Product from Catalent Anagni.
Be amazed with what I found out about Catalent so far.
Please share widely.
