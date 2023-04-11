Geoff Pain PhD

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Fabian Spieker's avatar
Fabian Spieker
Apr 23, 2023

I used to cover my mouth or look away when talking while having a cold / being worried about developing one. Common sense just always told me that shielding people I speak to from my droplets must reduce the risk to transmit whatever microorganisms contained therein.

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