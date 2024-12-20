Great news from New Zealand via NZ Doctors Speaking Out with Science.

Here is the Council letter

Whangarei residents voted specifically against being poisoned in 2002.

I just asked Winston Peters:

What say you ?? How much Fluoride do you want to see forced into the Brains of the Unborn New Zealanders ???

And I supplied him the definitive proof of harm to the Brains of the Unborn.

Please share and support all NZ Councils who resist.