Perin Davey will soon have to edit her profile on X as she has no hope of being re-relected to the Senate.

Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey told the ABC she was "shattered" after it became clear she was likely to lose her Senate seat to Labor, according to the latest vote count. The Liberals and Nationals appeared on a joint Senate ticket in NSW this election, and Davey said that hurt her re-election chances.

She lives in the tiny Conargo New South Wales and has been a fierce advocate for fair allocation of scarce Water Resources in rural Australia that should be the food bowl of Asia. She knows all about the huge Water requirements for burning Uranium.

In 2024, it was reported that Perin Davey flagged her Party Leader’s plan to buy American Nuclear Reactors as ludicrous.

Dutton said the waste should be stored onsite until the end of the reactor’s life and then moved to a permanent disposal site. “That should be where the government decides for the waste from the submarines to be stored,” he said. So AUKUS has gone from being the reason Australia couldn’t have a nuclear energy industry to the Coalition’s handiest argument in favour. It’s not the only aspect of this policy that involves a 180-degree swivel. The seven sites the Coalition has chosen for nuclear reactors – sites that host coalfired power stations now – are not negotiable. There was a brief suggestion late on Wednesday from Nationals’ deputy leader Perin Davey that unhappy locals would have a veto. “If the community is absolutely adamant, we will not proceed,” Davey told Sky News. Littleproud and Dutton said she was wrong. But in late 2019, back when the Morrison government was briefly entertaining the idea of nuclear power again, it was the Davey – not the Dutton – view prevailing. In December that year, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on the Environment and Energy published a report entitled Not Without Your Approval: a Way Forward for Nuclear Technology in Australia.

Will Perin Davey be offered further parts in Australian films, or will Donald Trump Tarriff Madness prevent her earning an income in one of her preferred occupations?