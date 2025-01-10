Thanks to Mark Crispin Miller for his regular broadcasts on Diseases announced by prominent people in the Post-Jab era.

His lastest included the late December 2024 case of Igor Tanabe “Rizin Fighting Federation prospect”.

I have borrowed the picture used by Mark Crispin Miller.

Moyamoya Disease

More prevalent in Japanese descendants, this has a strong inherited link, but also appears spontaneously.

It is a Progressive Stenosis of the Supraclinoid Internal Carotid Artery that causes Stroke, especially in children.

Endotoxin Lipid A and Moyamoya

In 2021 researchers in UK and USA investigated the link between Endotoxin Lipid A, Pfizer’s preferred Covid19 “Adjuvant” and Moyamoya.

Moyamoya is an expected comorbidity of Inflammation, Obesity and Insulin resistance linked to Endotoxin.

Circulating as a draft for generous paid subscribers to read first.