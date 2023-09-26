Molnupiravir Causes Mutant Covid19
It's Official. UK Government confirms Molnupiravir causes persistent Covid19 variants, but Nature journal wants you to pay to read all about it.
In 2022, Igor Chudov asked the Question.1
Now the UK Health Security Agency Public Servants, along with scientists from Francis Crick Institute, University of Cape Town, University of Liverpool, Imperial College London, The Pirbright Institute, and University of Cambridge have confirmed our worst fears.2
Molnupiravir was designed to trick the virus while it replicates, creating a high proportion of G-to-A and C-to-T mutations.
Sanderson and coworkers used treatment records to confirm a direct association between high G-to-A branches detected in viral genome sequencing and the use of Molnupiravir.
It is a prodrug, sold under the brand name Lagevrio.3 It will go down as one of the most disastrous experiments in history.
The only thing worse than this drug is the deliberate weaponization of Covid19 by insertion of the Furin Cleavage Site to create a market for mass jabbing.4
McCullough Protocol
Peter A McCullough had Molnupiravar in his clinical protocol.
Mechanism of Molnupiravir Harms
Updating ths article at the suggestion of one of my subscribers, I found a very informative article from Japanese researchers who proposed a mechenism with Copper and Hydrogen Peroxide involved in the mutational damage caused by Molnupiravir and Cytidine Deaminase.5
Here is part of their Figure 2.
A possible mechanism for the oxidative DNA damage induced by N4-hydroxycytidine (NHC). C, Oxidative DNA damage resulted from CDA-mediated NHC metabolism and Cu(I)-hydroperoxo complex generation. Abbreviations: CDA, cytidine deaminase; Cu, Copper; ROS, reactive oxygen species; SOD, superoxide dismutase.
I am sure lots of authors will be posting about this tragedy.
Still available on the NHS for treatment of Covid
As is remdesivir
And Paxlovid
We have all the expensive useless drugs on the NHS.