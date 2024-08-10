One of my new friends suffers from post-jab MOGAD.

It is an Autoimmune disease where antibodies attack the Myelin Sheath covering nerves and can be observed by imaging.

Diagnostic tests have been developed that distinguish MOGAD from other diseases.

Most of the literature appearing on case reports after mass jabbing during the COVID19 era are vague about the mechanisms and usually claim the benefits of jabbing outweigh the risks. MOGAD victims tend to disagree.

MOGAD is also caused by multiple Influenza jabbing which of course does not involve mRNA or LNPs.

I have covered some related jab impacts like Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Multiple Sclerosis in earlier articles and Mechanisms in Autoimmune diseases which all involve Endotoxin.

