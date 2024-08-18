Amusing little item that I came across when hunting how to prosecute the UK Government for mass Endotoxin poisoning via the Covid19 Jabs.

We need to identify individuals who know how much Endotoxin is in each Lot of the nasty little jabs, or admit existing tests hide the true supertoxin levels.

Names appear when conferences are announced like this one coming up in September.

Note that Bill and Melinda Gates are funding the Endotoxin testing industry.

UK MHRA is totally dependent on the FDA central reference Endotoxin held by the US FDA, as mentioned in my article on a leading jabber of Humans in experiments.

World Health Organization (WHO) became extremely worried that their mass jabbing frenzy was depleting supplies of reference Lyophilised bulk Endotoxin material derived from Escherichia coli (Braude strain) group O113:H10:K negative.

This was supplied under The 3rd WHO International Standard for Endotoxin, 10/178 established in 2012 with a potency of 10,000 IU per vial, relative to the 2nd IS (94/580), based on the results of an international collaborative study.

MHRA’s Trusha Desai came up with a brilliant idea - eke out the remaining supply by cutting the potency in half to 5,000 IU per vial while they decide what to do next !!!

I wonder what the WHO decided to do about the Endotoxin Shortage after reading the MHRA proposal?

I guess Endotoxin Expert Patrick Vallance could tell interested journalists.