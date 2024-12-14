I promised to delve into Methylene Blue (MB) toxicity for a dear friend and paid subscriber who will remain anonymous, who told me:

There is a vast number of people dosing themselves with meth blue as we speak. A fellow I met on a train said I should take 20 drops a day. I didn’t. Took 1 or 2 then stopped as didn’t seem right.

It did not take too long to find the Death and Injury toll has been climbing and new techniques applied have helped to identify mechanisms and drug interactions.

Here is what your Brain will look like if you are injected with Methylene Blue as an unsuccessful attempted treatment for Vasoplegic Syndrome with a normal cadaver brain at left.

The author states:

Gross pathology of normal brain and brain of patient treated with methylene blue before death, in a case of vasoplegic syndrome. During the last few days, the ordered dosage of Methylene Blue was 1mg/kg/hr, and the dosage given was 74 ml of 0.5% methylene blue. Both brains in the image were taken out for clinical autopsy, and have been fixed in formalin.

