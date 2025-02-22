This is what your Heart would look like if you were given Methylene Blue and the person conducting the Autopsy waits for a while before taking the photo.

The Abstract reads:

Greenish-blue discoloration of the brain and heart was observed during the autopsy of a 63-year-old woman who had been treated with methylene blue for septic shock following a traffic accident. This “pistachio” or “avatar” discoloration occurs when the colorless metabolite leucomethylene blue is oxidized to methylene blue upon exposure to atmospheric oxygen. Other clinically documented adverse effects of methylene blue include greenish-blue urine and bluish discoloration of the skin and mucosa. In medicine, methylene blue is an inhibitor of nitric oxide synthase and guanylate cyclase with different clinical applications, namely, rapid reversal of circulatory shock that is refractory to fluid administration, inotropic agents, and vasoconstrictors. Postmortem differential diagnosis with putrefaction and hydrogen sulfide poisoning should be made, and forensic pathologists should be aware of methylene blue-related greenish-blue discoloration to avoid unnecessary workup and investigations.

It has been found that many of your organs have Methylene Blue in its reduced, colourless form and air exposure is required to develop colour in your freshly extracted organs.

A number of Autopsy studies examined a number of different organs of people who were treated with Methylene Blue.

For example the inside of a Methylene Blue consumer’s brain initially looks white, then rapidly develops shades of Greenish-Blue. See my earlier post.

