Due to the huge media interest in the plight of Magda Szubanski, who bravely discusses her treatment, I thought it useful to delve further into the triggers of Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL).

In this post, I focus on one factor, CD5, although there are many other cell types linked.

Mantle cell lymphoma. Notice the irregular nuclear contours of the medium-sized lymphoma cells and the presence of a pink histiocyte. By immunohistochemistry the lymphoma cells expressed CD20, CD5 and cyclin D1 (high power view, H&E)

Photo credit. Gabriel Caponetti 2009.

CD5 is a key factor

Here is the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) Summary for CD5.

You can see that Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) is top of the list.

Also mentioned is Tobacco Smoke, which is full of Endotoxin.

