In the list + means Not Attending

Speakers

Arnold Monto Acting Chair, VRBPAC

Professor Emeritus of Public Health and EpidemiologyUniversity of Michigan

Jerry Weir

Director Division of Viral Products (DVP) Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR) CBER, FDA

Natalie J. Thornburg

Chief of the Respiratory Viruses Laboratory Branch, Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, CDC

Ruth Link-Gelles

CDR, U.S. Public Health Service, Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, CDC

Kanta Subbarao

Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, Laval University

David Kaslow

Director, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD

Darin Edwards

Executive Director, COVID-19 Program Lead Moderna, Inc. Cambridge, MA

Other Committe Members

Hana M. El Sahly +

Professor Departments of Molecular Virology and Microbiology and Medicine Baylor College of Medicine Houston

Adam C. Berger +

Director,, Division of Clinical and Healthcare Research Policy, Office of Science Policy, Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda

Archana Chatterjee

Dean of Chicago Medical School, Vice President for Medical Affairs, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science, North Chicago

Henry H. Bernstein

Professor of Pediatrics, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Department of Pediatrics, Cohen Children’s Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY

Anna Durbin +

Professor, Department of International Health Director, Center for Immunization Research Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Baltimore

Hayley Gans +

Clinical Professor, Pediatrics - Infectious Diseases, Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, Stanford

Luis Jódar +

Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Vaccines Pfizer, Inc. New York

Flor M. Munoz-Rivas +

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases Molecular Virology and Microbiology Texas Children’s Hospital Baylor College of Medicine Houston

Robert S. Janssen

Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Clinical Development Dynavax Technologies Corporation Emeryville, CA

CAPT Sarah Meyer

Chief Medical Officer Immunization Services Division National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Atlanta, GA

Michael R Nelson +

Chief Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division School of Medicine University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA

Paul A. Offit +

Professor of Pediatrics Division of Infectious Diseases The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Stanley M. Perlman

Professor University of Iowa Distinguished Chair Department of Microbiology and Immunology Carver College of Medicine University of Iowa Iowa City, IA

Eric J. Rubin

Editor-in-Chief, New England Journal of Medicine Adjunct Professor Department of Immunology & Infectious Diseases Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Associate Physician Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston, MA

Saad B. Omer

Dean and Professor Lyda Hill Deanship of the School of Public Health UT Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, TX

Jay M. Portnoy

Professor of Pediatrics University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine Director Division of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics Kansas City, MO

Other Jab Profiteer Reps

Spyros Chalkias

Moderna Sr. Director, Clinical Development - COVID-19 Vaccines

Kayvon Modjarrad

Moderna Executive Director, Vaccine Research and Development

Robert Walker

Novavax Senior Vice President, Novavax Chief Medical Officer

Tonya Colpitts

For Novavax Associate Vice President, Sanofi Global Project Head – Vaccines, R&D

