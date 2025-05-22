Live Youtube Committee Meeting 22 May 2025
Reminder to all interested that the FDA Hearing on composition of Covid19 Jabs will be happening in about 4 Hours from now.
In the list + means Not Attending
Speakers
Arnold Monto Acting Chair, VRBPAC
Professor Emeritus of Public Health and EpidemiologyUniversity of Michigan
Jerry Weir
Director Division of Viral Products (DVP) Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR) CBER, FDA
Natalie J. Thornburg
Chief of the Respiratory Viruses Laboratory Branch, Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, CDC
Ruth Link-Gelles
CDR, U.S. Public Health Service, Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, CDC
Kanta Subbarao
Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, Laval University
David Kaslow
Director, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD
Darin Edwards
Executive Director, COVID-19 Program Lead Moderna, Inc. Cambridge, MA
Other Committe Members
Hana M. El Sahly +
Professor Departments of Molecular Virology and Microbiology and Medicine Baylor College of Medicine Houston
Adam C. Berger +
Director,, Division of Clinical and Healthcare Research Policy, Office of Science Policy, Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda
Archana Chatterjee
Dean of Chicago Medical School, Vice President for Medical Affairs, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science, North Chicago
Henry H. Bernstein
Professor of Pediatrics, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Department of Pediatrics, Cohen Children’s Medical Center, New Hyde Park, NY
Anna Durbin +
Professor, Department of International Health Director, Center for Immunization Research Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Baltimore
Hayley Gans +
Clinical Professor, Pediatrics - Infectious Diseases, Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, Stanford
Luis Jódar +
Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Vaccines Pfizer, Inc. New York
Flor M. Munoz-Rivas +
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases Molecular Virology and Microbiology Texas Children’s Hospital Baylor College of Medicine Houston
Robert S. Janssen
Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Clinical Development Dynavax Technologies Corporation Emeryville, CA
CAPT Sarah Meyer
Chief Medical Officer Immunization Services Division National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Atlanta, GA
Michael R Nelson +
Chief Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division School of Medicine University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA
Paul A. Offit +
Professor of Pediatrics Division of Infectious Diseases The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Stanley M. Perlman
Professor University of Iowa Distinguished Chair Department of Microbiology and Immunology Carver College of Medicine University of Iowa Iowa City, IA
Eric J. Rubin
Editor-in-Chief, New England Journal of Medicine Adjunct Professor Department of Immunology & Infectious Diseases Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Associate Physician Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston, MA
Saad B. Omer
Dean and Professor Lyda Hill Deanship of the School of Public Health UT Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, TX
Jay M. Portnoy
Professor of Pediatrics University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine Director Division of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics Kansas City, MO
Other Jab Profiteer Reps
Spyros Chalkias
Moderna Sr. Director, Clinical Development - COVID-19 Vaccines
Kayvon Modjarrad
Moderna Executive Director, Vaccine Research and Development
Robert Walker
Novavax Senior Vice President, Novavax Chief Medical Officer
Tonya Colpitts
For Novavax Associate Vice President, Sanofi Global Project Head – Vaccines, R&D
